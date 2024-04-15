No Friday Post this week because I am still keeping up with the Avengers of hating Drake, or Drake versus everybody, or J.Cole fans finally realizing they were listening to J.Cole. Last month I asked for questions for another AMA, this month I have your answers:

Which celebrity's pet would you want a tell-all book from the most? Commander Biden. Bubbles the chimp. The Scorsese dogs.

What’s your favourite Dakota Johnson lie? That Cha Cha Real Smooth was a good movie. (It wasn’t.)

If you got to choose one celebrity to do a Freaky Friday with (switch bodies with) for one week who would it be? Selena Gomez so I could delete her social media, break up with that man, and get back into the studio. Nicole Kidman just to see what it’s like.