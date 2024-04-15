No Friday Post this week because I am still keeping up with the Avengers of hating Drake, or Drake versus everybody, or J.Cole fans finally realizing they were listening to J.Cole1. Last month I asked for questions for another AMA, this month I have your answers:
Which celebrity's pet would you want a tell-all book from the most? Commander Biden. Bubbles the chimp. The Scorsese dogs.
What’s your favourite 2 Dakota Johnson lie? That Cha Cha Real Smooth was a good movie. (It wasn’t.)
If you got to choose one celebrity to do a Freaky Friday with (switch bodies with) for one week who would it be? Selena Gomez so I could delete her social media, break up with that man, and get back into the studio. Nicole Kidman just to see what it’s like.
what do you think of the celebrities eating chicken genre of interviewing? and if you had your own show who would your first guest be and what kind of chicken would you have? Gwyneth Paltrow deigning to do “Hot Ones” … no you don’t understand … we have strayed so far for the Lord’s light. Chicken Shop Date is fun though!
