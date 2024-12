Courtney B. Vance, Whitney Houston, and Denzel Washington in The Preacherโ€™s Wife. Photo: Buena Vista.

Itโ€™s the holidays!! And this is soooo hugely embarrassing but Iโ€™m home and bored and miss blogging. I know I write this newsletter, but Hung Up is just as much about you: your ideas, your obsessions, your opinions. Tonight Iโ€™m turning the tables, especially since Iโ€™m still reheating Christmas leftovers and hanging out with family. Who would play your parents in your biopic, and why?

My dadโ€™s distinguishing characteristic is his deep, James Earl Jones-y voice. Iโ€™m too used to it, I guess, it doesnโ€™t phase me at all. Itโ€™s very funny to hear him lighten his tone when he talks to Remy, whom he sweetly tolerates. Heโ€™d definitely be played by Courtney B. Vance: formal and firm, except when he gets excited about something. (Seeing musicals on Broadway, a football game, keeping plants alive.) Everything that made Kim Fields an ineffective real housewife would make her good at playing my mom. It takes her a long time to get worked up, but when she does, she doesnโ€™t get cold she gets sharp. (Growing up I called her alter ego โ€œMean Mommy,โ€ the one who wouldnโ€™t play games with me in the car or got mad at me for taking too long to get out of the house.)

Thereโ€™s not a world in which Auntie, my great aunt, isnโ€™t played by Lynn Whitfield: elegant, opinionated hot-tempered but dynamic. Uncle, her husband, would definitely be Bill Cobbs, a character actor who made me smile every time I saw him in anything. We are not a small-personality family.ย

Share as much or as little about who youโ€™d cast to play your family in the comments xx

