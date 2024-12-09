Light spoilers for Queer below.

Ellen Burstyn in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

Rewatch

God, I love this movie. “A movie for everyone who has ever dreamed of a second chance” — after her husband dies suddenly Alice (Ellen Burstyn) sets off to Monterey with her son, the place where she grew up, the only place she felt independent and free. Her son asks what she’ll do for money now that they’re on their own. “We’re in this together, kid,” she tells him. They’re mother and son, playmates, enemies, co-conspirators. The teasing between them is so special, the way they can rush to frustration and carefully work their way back to affection.

Alice meets one guy and he turns out to be a dud. But waiting in Tuscon might be the rest of her life: a job she takes begrudgingly, a best friend she finds against her will, a man who doesn’t seem anything like who she’d want. Their love is no big compromise; Alice’s ambition just had to catch up her to heart.

Wicked

New release