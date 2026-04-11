More from Hung Up this week: What’s the best movie about the place you grew up? … Shawn Hatosy, Alessandro Nivolo, Matthew Macfadyen, and other thoughts for who could star opposite Gwyneth Paltrow in the ‘Strangers’ movie … and the weekly chat about The Pitt for people who don’t watch the show from behind their phones.

Amanda Batula (and Lindsay Hubbard) attend a Threads holiday dinner on December 10, 2025 in New York. (Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Threads)

I stand before you (via email) as a woman who watched three seasons of Summer House over the course of, like, five days. That is how dedicated to drama I am.

Now I can explain the Summer House drama in terms that devoted Hung Up readers will understand. Imagine Leah Remini, best friend of J.Lo, suddenly popped out with Ben Affleck. Imagine Busy Phillips was spotted kissing that random musician Michelle Williams was married to for a year (government name: Phil Elverum). Do you remember that one photo of Natalie Portman and Paul Mescal? Now imagine the same photo if Natalie Portman were best friends with Phoebe Bridgers. Ciara Miller literally argued with Amanda Batula’s ex-husband (and fellow Summer House co-star) Kyle Cook about Kyle’s treatment of Amanda… and Amanda still dated Ciara’s ex-situationship (and, again, another fellow Summer House co-star) West Wilson.

On Friday afternoon, a week after the news of a romance between Amanda and West shocked everyone, Amanda Batula announced her decision to not give af.