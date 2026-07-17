More from Hung Up this week: When Sincere Was Born and Heard His Name for the First Time, He Thought It Was a Dare … Margaret Qualley Is Free … Behind The Scenes of Hung Up

The club went up on a Tuesday: this week, Peyton and I had a bartending shift at the Bravo Clubhouse. On Tuesday, we sipped tequila gimlets as Andy Cohen chatted with In The City’s Kenny Martin and Whitney Fransway. There are only clips of the full episode online, but here’s the after show where I said I was fluent in RHONY and RHOA and learning Beverly Hills:

Bartending is the best-case scenario for my bottle girl career. There is no mixing drinks or muddling herbs; all we had to do was stand, smile, and wave. Peyton winked. I muttered under my breath all the ways I would’ve defended Kyle Cooke as Kenny played “Defend Your Friend.” This is the room where Mariah Carey clarified that she doesn’t, in fact, know her. The room where NeNe Leakes coined the phrase “declassing the show.” The room where Patti LuPone called Madonna a “movie killer!” What a night.

<3

Makeup: @_beautifulleebeat

Hair: Me!!!! If you can believe that (I used this)

Top: Vintage La Perla that I got from Pandora Dress Agency in London (but there’s a similar one here and here that I think someone should get)

Skirt: Prada

Shoes: Vintage Gucci that I found via Gabriella Gofis’s Substack chat!

Necklaces, earrings: all Auntie’s :,)

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