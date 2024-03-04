Ice me out. Photo: Screenshot.

There’s no way this is a spoiler: something is going to go wrong in the relationship between Love Is Blind fiancés Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell. An extremely close — and I mean way too close, perhaps even uncomfortably close — watch of every Love Is Blind teaser clearly previews wedding day ceremonies between Amy and Johnny and Clay and AD. The teaser that plays at the end of episode nine (“Secret Rendezvous”) only shows Chelsea in a wedding dress, a shot that looks obviously pulled from the wedding dress try-on session.

Chelsea in the 609 teaser. Photo: Screenshot.

Chelsea at the wedding dress fitting. Same necklace, same glam — a bigger giveaway than just the same dress. Photo: Screenshot,

Episode 11 ends on the measliest of cliffhangers. Chelsea and Jimmy hang out at a closed-for-the-season amusement park and have wine and cheese at an empty food court. “This is our last date before the wedding,” Chelsea says. She plays kind of coy in this scene, which lands with a thud. The drama in their relationship has never come from questioning if she’s all-in. “Where are you at with being able to give an answer [at the altar]?” Jimmy asks. “We haven’t talked about it, so I don’t have a clue.” There’s an awkward silence and Chelsea says “Um…” before the screen cuts to black.

Share Hung Up

Not teasing any footage of their wedding at all feels like too big a misdirect for Love Is Blind. This is more than the suggestive teaser editing that made it seem like Chelsea was suspicious of Jimmy sleeping with Jess, or that the conversation between Chelsea and Trevor at the BBQ had more tension than it did. Love Is Blind’s editors are savvy with their red herrings, but I can’t think of another couple whose wedding was shot but not included in any teaser (except for couples excised from the show completely).

I have fast-forwarded through almost every Amy and Johnny scene, but am reasonably certain they get married. Ditto Clay and AD despite his ‘will cheat on her in the future’ test coming back with two red lines (i.e., positive). So what will go wrong between Chelsea and Jimmy? Will we return to the well of Jess “looking like a Kardashian,” or one of Jimmy’s women friends? Will it be a wildcard, like Chelsea’s family? (Jimmy has met her friends, memorably, but it’s unclear if he’s met the sister that accompanies Chelsea to her dress fitting.) Maybe it will be something totally new and unexpected, like Chelsea not wanting to be with someone who goes out as much as nightlife-addicted Jimmy, wait I meant someone who goes out to a birthday party for an hour, or was he with his girlfriends, or was he with Jess, or what did Mackenzie see exactly? The most fun part of this couple is that their relationship will reliably go awry in ways that are difficult to predict.

Leave a comment