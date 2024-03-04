Reminder: I’ll be onstage at Bellhouse in April for a Pop Pantheon live show talking all things Taylor Swift. Buy tickets here!
There’s no way this is a spoiler: something is going to go wrong in the relationship between Love Is Blind fiancés Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell. An extremely close — and I mean way too close, perhaps even uncomfortably close — watch of every Love Is Blind teaser clearly previews wedding day ceremonies between Amy and Johnny and Clay and AD.1 The teaser that plays at the end of episode nine (“Secret Rendezvous”) only shows Chelsea in a wedding dress, a shot that looks obviously pulled from the wedding dress try-on session.
Episode 11 ends on the measliest of cliffhangers.2 Chelsea and Jimmy hang out at a closed-for-the-season amusement park and have wine and cheese at an empty food court. “This is our last date before the wedding,” Chelsea says. She plays kind of coy in this scene, which lands with a thud. The drama in their relationship has never come from questioning if she’s all-in. “Where are you at with being able to give an answer [at the altar]?” Jimmy asks. “We haven’t talked about it, so I don’t have a clue.” There’s an awkward silence and Chelsea says “Um…” before the screen cuts to black.
Not teasing any footage of their wedding at all feels like too big a misdirect for Love Is Blind. This is more than the suggestive teaser editing that made it seem like Chelsea was suspicious of Jimmy sleeping with Jess, or that the conversation between Chelsea and Trevor at the BBQ had more tension than it did. Love Is Blind’s editors are savvy with their red herrings, but I can’t think of another couple whose wedding was shot but not included in any teaser (except for couples excised from the show completely).
I have fast-forwarded through almost every Amy and Johnny scene, but am reasonably certain they get married. Ditto Clay and AD despite his ‘will cheat on her in the future’ test coming back with two red lines (i.e., positive). So what will go wrong between Chelsea and Jimmy? Will we return to the well of Jess “looking like a Kardashian,” or one of Jimmy’s women friends? Will it be a wildcard, like Chelsea’s family? (Jimmy has met her friends, memorably, but it’s unclear if he’s met the sister that accompanies Chelsea to her dress fitting.) Maybe it will be something totally new and unexpected, like Chelsea not wanting to be with someone who goes out as much as nightlife-addicted Jimmy, wait I meant someone who goes out to a birthday party for an hour, or was he with his girlfriends, or was he with Jess, or what did Mackenzie see exactly? The most fun part of this couple is that their relationship will reliably go awry in ways that are difficult to predict.
I also haven't looked up who filed for and returned marriage certificates from this season. That’s against the rules!
A bigger cliffhanger, honestly, is what Clay’s dad will be like/will we ever get to meet patient one of cheating disease? Another cliffhanger I can’t stop thinking about: will Jeramey be at Clay or Johnny’s weddings? And if he is, will Sarah Ann be his date?
So What’s Gonna Go Wrong Between Chelsea and Jimmy?
The unhinged shift between Chelsea excitedly screaming she's going to be Mrs. Presnell while wedding dress shopping to her refusing to say she'll marry him is just perfect!!!!!
I NEED to meet Clay's suave Guyanese father