Martin Scorsese, Emmy nominee in The Studio. Photo: Apple.

I’m so sorry, Jon Bernthal, Bryan Cranston, Dave Franco, Ron Howard, and Anthony Mackie! When it’s time to present the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, you’ll have to keep your seats! I’m lukewarm on The Studio, but the pilot was the best episode (the episode about the oner was the second-best) and Scorsese puttering around a party and being consoled by Charlize Theron was the best part. You miss a supporting actor when they’re not onscreen. Scorsese on The Studio is one of my favorite performances of the year.

I continue to believe that Only Murders in the Building is a show that exists. I believe that you can press play on OMITB on Hulu, and I believe that people indeed do that. I’m not comatose, however, so that’s not part of my personal plan.