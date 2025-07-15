More from Hung Up this week: a live chat about the finale with

Chris and Huda on their first and last Love Island USA date. Photo: Screenshot.

“If we start from a place of reasonable and they start from a place of crazy, when we settle, we will be somewhere between reasonable and crazy,” Ray Liotta, playing Adam Driver’s red-faced divorce attorney, said in Marriage Story. “Half of crazy is crazy.” It’s an apt eulogy for Love Island USA, a large-scale psychological experiment designed to divide group chats and tear entire nations apart. If we start the season from a place of reasonable, but the producers start from a place of crazy … the finale will be somewhere between reasonable and crazy, and much closer to the latter.

The penultimate episode saw the departure of Ace and Chelley, the true lovebirds of the group. In the final four were Amaya and Bryan, Iris and Pepe, Chris and Huda, and the beloved Nicolandria. It’s appropriate that American Love Island voters delivered a couple to the final four that couldn’t even make it to the finale ceremony intact. No matter: