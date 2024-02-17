Warning: Major spoilers for episodes one through five of Love Is Blind season six follow.

In the Hung Up chat about this first batch of Love Is Blind season six episodes — if you’re not watching along with us, you really should be — the reader Hannah Elyse asked a question I loved: “[I’m] curious what you guys are looking for when you watch LIB: for the experiment to actually work, or watching them crash and burn as it doesn’t?”

I will tolerate one real deal, we found love in a hopeless place-couple on Love Is Blind. (Tiffany and Brett, Lauren and Cameron, and maybe even Barnett and Amber.) I require two or three disastrously mismatched, comically not-in-love, cataclysmically oh-she-just-got-the-ick couples. There are a lot of elements that make Love Is Blind the premiere dating show in my mind, but no other TV show is touching its main draw: Those first few seconds with the doors open and a participant finally sees the person she’s been talking to for approximately 30 hours and has promised her heart to, and you know immediately that the man on the other side of the wall is just clearly not her type.

Desire is mysterious and unpredictable. There’s something wonderful about not being able to guess at or even imagine the small contours and vagaries of someone you love before you love them. I think I know everything, especially when it comes to what I want or what I like. But doesn't everyone fall in love wanting to be at least a little bit surprised, to see how a list of must-haves can shift the moment someone looks at you a certain way, or holds your hand a certain way, or your bodies fit together perfectly on a sofa?

But we’re not talking about love, we’re talking about Love Is Blind. You can be on a television show for the right reasons, but on this television show? No. Sorry! This entire conceit really makes no sense. It actually doesn’t seem that hard to think you’re in love with anyone you talk to for a certain number of hours in really lovey-dovey conditions. It is much harder to love someone when you must inhale six straight hours of Love Is Blind, but they want to have their heart warmed by one or two episodes of, idk, Ted Lasso.

I need there to be a disaster on reality TV; Love Is Blind is perfect for that. I’m obsessed with someone clearly just not being attracted to the person they’re newly engaged to, and not being able to mask it. Tonight: Love Is Blind season six’s engaged couple reveals, ranked from who seems the most immediately and dramatically unhappy — where you can see the ick take shape as someone raises their eyebrows, or a red flag presents itself quite quickly — to the reveals where the couples seem genuinely and equally thrilled.

Chelsea and Jimmy

Many things about Chelsea and Jimmy personally bump me: an adult woman saying “feels uncomfy,” the way Jimmy somehow thought telling Chelsea he loved her was a casual statement and not an she will take this seriously-statement. But my assessment is based on what they say and do. Do you have a lot of confidence in this relationship when the reveal cuts to a confessional where Jimmy says Chelsea “definitely lied to me on some, uh … how she looked. Chelsea told me she looks like Megan Fox,” and then swears that her not looking like Megan Fox doesn’t matter to him?

I wouldn’t say it inspires a lot of confidence that Jimmy, moments before the reveal, has a Freudian slip subbing in Jessica’s name for Chelsea. Chelsea doesn’t seem confident in their reveal either, when a few minutes into their conversation Jimmy confides that as recently as that morning he was thinking about leaving the show (and by extension, at least temporarily, her). “These last couple days have been, like, a lot. I was so eager to see you, and I really thought a lot this morning about what I wanted,” Jimmy says. “I almost went home this morning. Not anything against you, just every bit of this experiment has drained me emotionally.” That statement, explicitly and implicitly, says that he’s thinking more about how he could’ve handled things differently with Jessica and less about how happy he is to finally be with Chelsea.

