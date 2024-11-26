Photo: Andrew Goble.

If you really want to know the truth, I found the sofa first and the apartment second. I’d lived in Williamsburg for over five years — you can only live very close to a Just Salad before that starts to say something about you as a person. I’d made and lost friendships in that apartment, brought a puppy home to it, had a cold brew so intense I pulled the oven out from the wall to scrub the floor myself. The apartment wasn’t perfect — there were several unbelievable interactions in the building-wide group chat, including a legal action over plants and a snitch planted by our landlord — but it was the first place I really felt at home. My parents had basically always lived apart; I’d never had just one address before. All of my books and magazines had never been under the same roof.

I’m not a signs-person, but it really did seem like the feeling was mutual. A new building started construction right next door, and every afternoon was soundtracked by jackhammers. I constantly ran into a new neighbor who had the most vile energy I’d ever encountered, like a European Wax Center would be preferable to sharing the elevator with her. I lived walking distance from three of the best slice shops I’d ever been to, and I went so often that I had started to seriously reconsider my pizza intake.

I’d found a dreamy apartment and given a small fortune to a broker who looked like Teagan and Sarah but dressed like Justin Bieber, in baggy sweats and a snapback. She complained to me about her 23-year-old girlfriend’s friends and asked how I felt about pronouns. (“Well I … use them.”) After we signed the lease she gave us a ride to the apartment. She had a baseball bat in the backseat of her Jeep Wrangler. “It’s not weird,” she said, “I’m Italian.” And then, a curious detail about our new landlord: “If Frank asks you if I was wearing a hat, could you do me a solid and say I wasn’t?”

But more important than all of that, and the thing I noticed when I first walked in, was that it was big enough for the Ellison Studio Float Sofa. I wanted a piece of furniture that was more grown-up than I sometimes feel. I was determined to have it. I learned all the wrong lessons from the Martha Stewart documentary: being extremely determined and a high-strung perfectionist really can do wonders for you. This was a sofa to lounge on and feel like Faye Dunaway.

Photo: Andrew Goble.

But first, it had to fit up the stairs. The logistics were tricky for a sofa that matches the dramatics of its owner: The living room is big but the hallways are narrow. I live in a walk-up older than the state I was born in. I measured every door and every hallway. I measured every step. It almost couldn’t be maneuvered to curve at the landing so I measured all the landings. I reached for the tape measure so often that when Andrew saw it on the coffee table he would just leave the room. I was the Erin Brockovich of getting this sofa in the apartment, I was the Lydia Tar of getting this sofa into the apartment. I was going to have it. I am my mother’s daughter, determined to a fault. I was going to will it to fit if I had to carry it up the stairs myself. I wanted it more because of all the back and forth, which is really saying something because I already wanted it quite a lot. With cardboard boxes leftover from our move, I created a nearly exact replica of the sofa’s dimensions. Imagine me maniacally taping together two dozen boxes of various sizes. It was about four times my size, but I made Andrew help me bring it up and down a flight of stairs myself.

A vintage New York Film Festival poster from 1968, a collection of coffee table books (including Roger Deakins'!) and Auntie's Catholic school 1st grade picture, Remy. Photos: Andrew Goble.

I want a space that feels sumptuous, unusual, tidied but not prepared. I want to live somewhere that feels like Meryl Streep in Heartburn, the way she was just a woman who knows where things should go. I want to be a woman like Faye Dunaway in Network, obsessive and harsh, starting fights over her work. I want to be a woman like Joan Crawford in Johnny Guitar, empirical over everything. This shows up in more chromes, with their sheeny severity. It shows up in a sofa that is so big it veers on too big, that anchors an otherwise-casual room.

Upon delivery, it was a perfect fit. The Ellison Studios Float Sofa is a sofa to tell secrets on. It’s a sofa to stay up late watching The Age of Innocence. It can handle a little splatter of some reheated carbonara. It’s the setting for a passionate debate about the Industry season three finale being quite bad, actually, it’s a sofa to start a grudge on, it’s a sofa for a 14.6-pound poodle mix to look so intently at the screen when I’m watching the OG Real Housewives of New York City that I really do think Remy is following along. It’s the sofa where my best friend, who I sat next to on my first day at a new high school and decided I’d know her for the rest of my life, told me she’s going to be a mother. It’s the sofa where it took me 20 minutes to choose a movie (eventually Burnt) while Andrew fell asleep. It’s the sofa where I lay sideways, with a heating pad between my legs, and turn on a movie.

Photo: Andrew Goble. Dress, Toteme.

This post was sponsored by Ellison Studios. US shoppers can find their Float Sofa at Design Within Reach.