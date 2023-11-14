Leonardo DiCaprio (far right, dressed the most conspicuously) leaving Vogue World: London on September 14, 2023. (Photo: Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

It’s Leo season once again. It was Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday last week, and the Killers of the Flower Moon star celebrated with another “needed bash.” DiCaprio turned 49, which, according to my math, is year one shy of 50. He is grazing the cheek of 50; he is playing with 50’s hair. He is kissing 50, damn near, and has lived to party through it.

Released from the shackles of dating a member of the living dead (Gigi Hadid, wearing cobwebs and dust at age 28), he was accompanied by his girlfriend, the seemingly married model Vittoria Ceretti (25, thank god). The pair were ​​“affectionate and kissing throughout the night," per People. There is nothing wrong with being 50, just like there is nothing wrong with being 49. There is nothing wrong with being 25 either! But both Leo and Vittoria have old souls, I can assume, which is how they found each other, at an old soul meet-up that happened to take place at a nightclub in Ibiza.

In attendance at Leo’s birthday were Beyoncé and her husband, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Al Pacino, Snoop Dogg, actor nee travel blogger Casey Affleck (and his own 25-year-old girlfriend), Olivia Wilde and Chris Rock (who did not arrive together but left in the same car, if Daily Mail is to be believed), Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum, Zack Bia, Harry Jowsey (??), 2 Chainz, Tyga, Beck, and many more people who are honestly not that impressive/worth noting here.

justjared A post shared by @justjared

Kate Beckinsale arrived in costume, dressed as the Titanic diamond and/or the Kashmiri sapphire Leo gave her in a scene from The Aviator. Pussy Posse director of operations