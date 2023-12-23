Hung Up

Hannah Sullivan
Dec 23

Also, Reservation Dogs is a great show. The final season aired this year.

Analyssa Lopez
Dec 23

TV: Starstruck S3!!!! I will miss her so much.

Megara
Dec 23

Rye Lane, Bottoms, Halle Bailey singing Part of Your World, basically everything from Succession but especially Kendall taking a walk at the end of Succession, the Love is Blind reunion failing to load, people eating dinners on The Gilded Age, I don’t even watch Vanderpump Rules but Scandoval, depression Barbie pride and prejudice bit, Beyoncé’s America Has a Problem dance

Prosediva
Dec 23

That photo at the top isn't from Saltburn. Just sayin.

Rachel Merrill
Dec 23

Probably not the objectively best thing I watched but the one that hit me hardest was Our Flag Means Death episode 3 the one with the merman tail and using another classic Kate Bush song. After seeing Bat for Lashes perform A Woman's Worth live right before lockdown while going through alot of family health issues I will ugly cry with the best of them when that song is on.

I also absolutely adore Carol at the End of the World-I know Netflix is trying to murder adult animation but somehow this incredibly sweet and beautiful series got through? If you like Melancholia meets Somebody Somewhere that's the show for you.

maciej
Dec 23·edited Dec 23

favs, especially as-yet-unmentioned ones:

The Taste of Things - the cooking, the Binoche acting opposite a man she had a child with and then broke up with over 20 years ago IRL, the poached pear

How to Blow Up a Pipeline - a perfect thriller

Huesera: the Bone Woman - another motherhood horror, but a really good one

Magic Mike's Last Dance - two separate women in my row just straight up took out their phones in the movie theater to record Mike's last dance

Return to Seoul - wholly original emigrant story

Everything But the Girl's "Nothing Left to Lose" video

Ali Golub
Dec 23

Some 2023 releases I haven't seen get mentioned yet that I loved: Are You There God, It's Me Margaret, Theater Camp, The Holdovers, Godzilla Minus One, and Polite Society!

Some TV I loved: The Other Two s3, Minx s2, American Auto s2. Technically it was from 2022, but I watched Bad Sisters this year and that was maybe far and away my favorite thing I watched.

Ian
Dec 23

I'm a Sofia Coppola stan so I loved Priscilla

Also a show I'm not sure anyone else watches but I love Rap Shit, Issa Rae is such a talent

Alison Rose
Dec 23

My favorite watch all year: the K-drama "The Glory," a long-game revenge saga on Netflix. Heroine to root for, genuinely suspenseful, hint of romance (but never getting in the way of the oh-so-necessary revenge), and fabulous clothes (because ... K-drama!). Sixteen eps of can't-miss perfection.

I also want to brag that I just finished Barbra Streisand's memoir. Not that it's a hard read (it's like buttah!). But at 900+ pages, I want a little credit for that. 😄

And thank you, Hunter, for your great work. Many good wishes for 2024!

Hannah
Dec 23

I gotta say Caroline Polachek’s performance of “Dang” on Colbert! Lives were changed!

J.E.
Dec 23

I’d shout out Beef, and Aftersun, as great new things this year. Rip Succession. So also-- Hunter is such an interesting and wide-ranging critic who inspires me as a source of recs and references THAT I can directly or indirectly credit her for a smorgasbord of interesting other watches this year. Classics like When Harry Met Sally, Moonstruck, Yentl, Goodfellas, Days of Heaven, Margot at the Weddings, yes I will credit her with all these deep cuts.

Last, but not least, I Love Suzie was amazing and feels winter-relevant this time of year.

Cory O.
Dec 23·edited Dec 23

Poor Things is hanging in my mind since I saw it a few weeks ago like nothing else this year. There’s just so much here to like.

Yorgos Lanthimos snatching Tim Burton bald? The best Willem Dafoe has ever been? Emma Stone fully in her Indie Spirit bag? Jerrod Carmichael thinking he can act?

Like Hunter, I felt like this was the year of overhype and let-downs. I felt so catfished by Past Lives, All Of Us Strangers and even May December a little.

Kenneth Wesley
Dec 23

Thank you for shouting out Teyana Taylor cause she acted her ass off.

My favorite thing? Swiping America, the only good dating show where everyone actually seemed fun enough to be around after a date.

Katie
Dec 23

I’ve decided the movie I’m riding hard for this year is The Holdovers. Very basic to say that my favorite movies are the ones I can watch over and over again, but that’s the truth and this one will be an annual Christmastime watch going forward. The performances, the writing, Alexander Payne, the 70s of it all. Loved everything about it.

Megan C
Dec 23

The Bear by far, current season of Fargo is excellent, Succession, The Rehearsal, How To with John Wilson, Jury Duty, and all Scandoval content. I realize this is very basic, but I am who I am. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Jordan
18 hrs ago

The Bear, episode 7. Taylor needle drop, super fine dining, Olivia Colman, and an emotional wallop of an ending...it’s got it all and is the single best thing I’ve seen all year

nozizwe
Dec 23

Rotting in the Sun!!! im not sure I liked it all the way through but thoroughly ICONIC to me!!

founding
Sara
Dec 23

poor things prob my fav movie i rlly enjoyed anatomy of a fall but more excited for the other hueller movie zone of interest oppy was also up there and bottems was a fun time i know it came out last year but im still counting it this year for tv i hate suzie too (im hoping for a 3rd) succession (duh) oh and beef (sooo unfortunate who created it) and severance (that was this year right? lol)

getmunny
19 hrs ago

Bottoms and Fellow Travelers, hands down the best things I watched this year

Expand full comment
Jeanine N
20 hrs ago

Also am I allowed to say the Beckham doc was easily one of the most compelling things I watched this year lol

Bre
Dec 23

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” was so poignant and well acted, I thought it captured the awkwardness of middle school so well and was one of Rachel McAdams’ best performances ever. Seeing the Barbie neighborhood on the big screen for the first time - so lush and bright! Seeing Miss Blue Ivy Carter in the flesh and also all the clips of her gaining confidence and beaming at the audience. So many moments at Usher. 2023 was actually a feast for the eyes!

Hannah Sullivan
Dec 23

Didn’t get much buzz but I thought Florence Pugh in A Good Person was great! I live to see this woman cry on camera!!

travis.fili
7 hrs ago

Succession! I'm so desperate to find a good drama to fill a Logan-sized hole in my heart. I'm currently watching The Morning Show and... No. This ain't it. ATV > UBA

I still need to see Maestro (aka the Tár prequel), Saltburn and Poor Things!!

George
8 hrs ago

Shrinking. Didn’t expect much, but it got better with every episode and absolutely landed the perfect ending and cliffhanger.

Expand full comment
brooked
17 hrs ago

I still think about jury duty all the time but nothing lit me up quite like scandoval... the season airing paired with watching it all go down in real time was unlike any other viewing experience. And while I’m at it, this season of rhoslc is top tier

Expand full comment
Jeanine N
20 hrs ago

MAESTRO is, regrettably, very good??

THE HOLDOVERS feels like such a tired story

MAY DECEMBER is so much funnier than I expected

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON is some of Marty's best work; Leo is looking tired and I would have loved to have seen someone else in this role, but Marty loves Leo

NAPOLEON was terrible and exactly what a 85 year old British man with an axe to grind against the French would make

I will throw SPIDER-MAN ACROSS THE UNIVERSE up there too! It thrills me to see any kind of interesting animation these days (haven’t seen Boy and the Heron yet!)

BARBIE felt like a fever dream, only sometimes in a good way

PAST LIVES is extremely my shit (named my cat Celine after Julie Delpy’s character in the Before movies AND had a scene read from the first one at my wedding!)

TV it took me like 4 months to watch all I HATE SUZIE TOO but phew what a force. Also where my FOR ALL MANKIND heads at?? New season is promising! Second season of THE BEAR is so much better than season one lol. REZ DOGS feels like the most original storytelling on TV. I thought this last season of SUCCESSION was mid at best but White Lotus season 2 soared. Love Island UK was also a BIG improvement from the winter season. YMMV!

Expand full comment
Hallie Spradlin
21 hrs ago

I hadn’t stopped thinking about Poor Things since I saw it at NYFF so I’m thrilled that’s it finally out and I get to continue to enjoy it! Such a feast for every sense!

Some other faves are Return to Seoul, Passages, A Thousand and One, Fallen Leaves, Rye Lane, and The Zone of Interest. Such a great year for film.

But the best thing I watched in 2023 was Beyoncé performing live like idk kinda no competition 🤷‍♀️

Expand full comment
Stephanie
21 hrs ago

Hunter I am devastated to find out you’re a saltburn hater lol 😭

Expand full comment
Clause
24 hrs ago

I adored the final season of The Other Two, loved cousins episode in The Bear and actually really enjoyed No Hard Feelings. Also I feel seen by this Past Lives being a let down, it wasn’t bad or anything he just hmmm boring?

Expand full comment
Tracy Leigh
Dec 23

2023 was a struggle so mostly rewatched stuff. New stuff I watched and loved: Deadloch, Fisk S1 (not S2), Black Ops, Jury Duty and The Night Agent.

Expand full comment
Steve
Dec 23

Best things I saw this year were definitely Succession (basically every episode of the season but especially "Connor's wedding" of course), The Bear (also basically every episode but especially "Honeydew", "Fishes" and especially "Forks"), the episode of The Last of Us with Nick Offerman & Murray Bartlet (and that Linda Ronstad song), "Beef" (although it's kind of marred by everything that happened after) and "Mrs Davis". Also really liked "Past Lives", "The Holdovers", "Bottoms", "Theater Camp", "Rye Lane", "Are You There God It's Me Margaret" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse".

Expand full comment
Valentine
Dec 23

I thought I was blessed with great shows this year : The Last of Us, Succession, The Bear, Ted Lasso, Good Omens.

I don’t watch a lot of movies but for sure Godzilla Minus One is a great movie. Really liked the Hunger Games movie, felt like a big throw back to ten years ago.

Expand full comment
Sophie
Dec 23

The hardest I laughed at a television moment this year was at Greg Kinnear's physical comedy in Shining Vale, a truly delightful show that just announced its cancellation after two seasons. If you have not watched Shining Vale: horror/comedy, Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino, Judith Light. She was too good for this world!!

Expand full comment
Katie D
Dec 23

It wasn’t a strong movie year but I loved Poor Things, BlackBerry, Bottoms, and Barbenheimer of course

Expand full comment
Ronni
Dec 23

Honestly, my favorite movies I watched this year were Pearl and Cocaine Bear.

My favorite TV is the agreed upon things: Succession, The Bear, Barry ...

Expand full comment
Stephanie
Dec 23

I will probably have to dig into my watch history for a thorough answer lol, but best movies for me were Saltburn and Barbie- basic but true. I also loved Renaissance, and I’m not even a “stan.” I thought Leave the World Behind was great, too. On TV I loved Beef, Poker Face, Silo, and Shrinking.

Expand full comment
Grace
Dec 23

Just want to point out - that photo is from May December, which I liked but didn’t quite know how to take. Boy and the Heron was magical and complex and so right brain, with amazing voice acting by Robert Pattinson. Can’t wait to see Saltburn!

Expand full comment
Sarah M.
Dec 23

I don’t know about best but the movie that comes to mind for me is Beanpole. I’ve wanted to watch it for awhile but knew it would be tough subject matter. It was but it wasn’t. It was like watching a painting come to life.

Expand full comment
Ryland Walker Knight
Dec 23

Looking at my logs, I've found these are my favorite 2023 new movies

Il buco

Poor Things

El Conde

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar

Birth/Rebirth

Afire

May December

Pacifiction

Padre Pio

I've also seen oppenheimer 5x bc... idk why lol

Expand full comment
