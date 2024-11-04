Light spoilers for We Live In Time and big-ish spoilers for Anora below.

We Live in Time

New release

There is a line from We Live in Time, a weepy love story starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh that I found generic in every way, that I cannot stop thinking about. Dare I say it … plays on a loop in my head? The story is unremarkable, as is its execution. Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield fall for one another over several low-risk hijinks (she hits him with his car, he wears a robe). Pugh’s character, an ambitious chef, is queer and uncertain if she wants to have children. Both the Garfield character and the movie itself are strangely insistent on a traditional marriage and relationship together. He confronts her over her ambivalence about kids as if it’s not just a dealbreaker but a personal affront. She’d been in relationships with women before, but something about the Garfield romance — the humble everyman and his desire for kids, which she eventually has — is kind of the movie’s big “I told you so.” I told you this is what you’d want, I told you this is what’s right. They’re several years and one child into their relationship by the time they decide to get married. Garfield gets down on one knee, Pugh gasps at the surprise. “In for a heteronormative penny, in for a pound,” she grins, accepting his proposal.

In for a heteronormative penny, in for a pound. In for a heteronormative penny, in for a pound. I’m sorry … what?