More from Hung Up this week: “Eldest Daughter appears to resonate with fathers everywhere… I hope they don’t think it’s giving them real insight into how their daughters feel!!!” and other “The Life of a Showgirl” reader thoughts in the Hung Up chat! And my own review of the album.
Excuse me as I salute every Dunkin’ Donuts I pass. I don’t even need a mirror to apply my glossy nude lip. Is Bennifer having a second Second Act? Have they found The Way Back To The Wonder? This Is Them … Now: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared together at a New York City screening of Kiss Of The Spider Woman last night.1
Affleck’s company Artists Equity produced the Spider Woman, and J.Lo stars. Is there a greater modern love story than Bennifer, who dated, got engaged, broke up, only to date and get married (twice) and break up nearly 20 years later? This is beyond twin flames. They are deeper than soul ties. Rethink your traditional definition of “love” and “marriage.” Getting attention from your ex is the most Leo thing in the world.
