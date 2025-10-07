Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Kiss Of The Spider Woman New York Screening on October 6. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Excuse me as I salute every Dunkin’ Donuts I pass. I don’t even need a mirror to apply my glossy nude lip. Is Bennifer having a second Second Act? Have they found The Way Back To The Wonder? This Is Them … Now: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared together at a New York City screening of Kiss Of The Spider Woman last night.

Affleck’s company Artists Equity produced the Spider Woman, and J.Lo stars. Is there a greater modern love story than Bennifer, who dated, got engaged, broke up, only to date and get married (twice) and break up nearly 20 years later? This is beyond twin flames. They are deeper than soul ties. Rethink your traditional definition of “love” and “marriage.” Getting attention from your ex is the most Leo thing in the world.