Much of this newsletter was written from a middle seat on a flight from NY-LA where I got chills listening to Taylor Swift’s “Peace” btw…

Leonardo DiCaprio photographed ahead of the Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore on June 27 in Venice. (Photo: Luigi Iorio/GC Images)

If you’re reading this, then I’m guessing you weren’t invited to the elaborate multi-day celebration of a wealthier-than-God tech founder marrying an intrepid journalist known. It sounds very much like the set-up of a 2007 romantic comedy that would star Rachel McAdams and, I don’t know, Matthew McConaughey. Imagine it: the disenchanted technocrat who doesn’t think that there’s anything more for him than typing 01011100010101 into a terminal. Enter: a ravishing, charming, no-nonsense brunette. She has opinionated friends, a full life and a last name! In reality, it was just the wedding of Jeff Bezos to Lauren Sánchez.

I’m also guessing you aren’t Leonardo DiCaprio, whose black LA hat was pulled so low over his brow that I imagine it would be quite hard for him to read anything other than a text from J.Lo asking where the afters are. It was Lauren’s wedding, but Leo was the star: How do you walk around a wedding with other extremely famous people and have your hat pulled down to your chin? This man still acts like it’s February 1998, the ninth weekend Titanic was in theaters and still dominating the box office. Now beloved … baby … sweetheart! I’ll hold your hands when I say this: the star of this wedding is Orlando Bloom, who has used it as his single-and-ready-to-mingle coming-out party.

There is something charming about DiCaprio’s insistence that he needs to hide himself. He acts like the most famous person to ever live, and so we treat him that way. (If I were him I would not draw so much attention to my neck beard.)

Vogue went all-in on the Bezos-Sánchez nuptials. Do you think this was the final straw for Anna Wintour, who announced her departure as editor-in-chief? Wintour, who consulted on the (Dolce and Gabbana) wedding gown and selected Sánchez’s dress for her Met Gala debut? Turn it on!

I have to show you this photo of Leo, surrounded by other famous people, doing all this carrying on:

Leonardo DiCaprio (and Vittoria Ceretti, far right) ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding at Hotel Gritti on June 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images)

The way this man is acting incognito like he’s a bride! Also present at the wedding were Oprah, Gayle, Orlando Bloom, Sydney Sweeney, Usher (said to perform at the event), Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Tom Brady, Ellie Goulding, Sam Altman, Karlie Kloss, and all of the Kardashian-Jenners except for Caitlyn. I’m kind of shocked Ben Affleck wasn’t there? Or even Tom Cruise? Interesting.

One more thing about the Bezos wedding: I don’t love the gown, but I also don’t hate it (and obviously I have a lot of thoughts about Dolce…)

The Comeback is coming back. The way I saw this news as my flight was taking off and wanted to flag a stewardess to take me to the cockpit so I could be first to tell him that Valerie Cherish will return to our TV screens…

Anna Wintour is stepping down as editor-in-chief of Vogue, but staying on at Conde Nast. The magazine will replace her with a “head of editorial content.” (THR) Is there a reason “editor in chief” doesn’t exist anymore except for … money? Willa running Cosmo and Seventeen is the last time I can remember someone getting an EIC title!

The Clipse reunion makes me want a big sister so bad … imagine having someone to match your shit talking … Once again I love Push talking his shit. (NYT)

I love Anthony Edwards! Sorry. He is so cool!

And the number one movie of the 21st century is… (NYT)

That’s all this week! I’m taking up residence in LA this week — let me know if there’s something we absolutely have to talk about. Thank you to everyone who came to see Peyton and myself at Infatuation’s Eeeeeeeeats con! The glam was glamming:

Bye!