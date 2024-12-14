Something is in the air today … NeNe Leakes and Dorinda Medley and Taylor Swift all share a birthday?? Omg … More from Hung Up this week: The NPR Tiny Desk is Too Junky!!!!!!!! And a chat in the Substack App about Golden Globe noms .

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on October 24 in Los Angeles. It’s always a good time to revisit Rachel Getting Married , the movie this headline references, btw. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“NOOOOOOOOO” a night owl texted me around 1 o’clock in the morning on Thursday. With one post on Instagram, timed perfectly to the right side of her every-27-days-social media break, Selena Gomez announced that she and Benny Blanco were engaged. “forever begins now..,” Gomez captioned the post. “hey wait… that’s my wife,” Blanco (real name Benjamin Joseph Levin) commented. There was a Taco Bell picnic involved.

Gomez and Blanco have been dating since June 2023, after they worked on the song “Single Soon,” a relationship exit interview put to music. When Selenators were skeptical of Blanco’s worthiness to date the woman behind “Love You Like A Love Song,” one of the greatest songs ever recorded, Gomez boxed with them in comments exchanged on Instagram. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she said. “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she asked another fan. “The end.” To two other fans: “Lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.” and “I don’t understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in y life at all.” A poet in every way … she logs on to log off.

Is Blanco the one? When he made the cut for People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, it seemed like the equivalent of the big Meghan Markle Vanity Fair cover ahead of her engagement to Prince Harry, a public reintroduction, an Oh they’re really going for it. Blanco has only seemed fawning and supportive. “When I look at her,” he told Howard Stern in May, “I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.” Unfortunately he showed up to that interview without shoes on.

Taylor Swift said she’d be flower girl. Selena Gomez’s IG post got over 20 million likes (including one from Hailey Bieber).

What the paid list got this week

More more more

Nothing has been more important to me this week than Line Sheet’s reporting on why everyone you follow on IG has been wearing Sezane. I just tested positive for adding and removing that trench — THE trench — from my cart a hundred times in a row. (Line Sheet)

I contributed a little blurb to GQ’s “best of culture” list this year … and yes it’s the decade-old Bravo show I’ve been watching (RHONY) … the best television I’ve seen all year. (GQ)

Wicked won Best Film and Best Director at the National Board of Review awards. (Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig won the lead actor awards.) (Deadline) Nickel Boys and Conclave made AFI’s top 10 list of the year (Kyle) last night I had to break the news to Andrew that Challengers is not getting nominated for Best Picture … he was shocked, lmao.

Highlights from Variety’s Actors on Actors pairings: Nicole Kidman and Zendaya (dropped today), Drew Starkey and Harris Dickinson, Colman Domingo and Kieran Culkin, Pamela Anderson and Mikey Madison. Ryan Reynolds sitting down to discuss what exactly … trying and failing to bully Martha Stewart? (Variety)

I have soooo many opinions about weddings, obviously, but a morning-after wedding event (as simple as just bagels and spreads) is a really nice pre-airport gesture when you’ve asked the majority of your guests to travel for your wedding! And more weddings should specify what colors the bridesmaids are wearing. A top 10 fear of mine is accidentally matching the bridesmaids of a wedding I’m not in. (The Cut)

Michelle Yeoh “had doubts about” playing Madam Morrible in Wicked… (Variety)

“A wretched experience I’ll cherish forever.” Loved John Waters’ year-end top 10 movies list. (Vulture)

It’s already been sold now, but you really have to see this Polish poster for Rosemary’s Baby… (Posteritati)

I wrote something small in The Metrograph, the film component of the movie theater of the same name.

That’s all this week! Thank you for reading. Completely unrelated: are you following Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn’s daughters on IG? It seems like everyone is. (I won’t link.) Have a good weekend!