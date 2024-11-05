Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer, and Carole Radziwill on Real Housewives of New York.

I am, devoted Hung Up readers will recall, watching Real Housewives of New York for the first time. A few weeks ago I got to the 2016 election episode, where Carole Radziwill hosts an election party that most of the women skipped because they either openly supported Donald Trump (Ramona Singer) or appeared to support Trump (Countess Luann, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan). I half-considered skipping the episode because I knew how it would end. In some twisted way, I couldn’t. It absolutely ruined my afternoon. But, I don’t know, it felt at least real to see people’s shock and horror, like at least it was out there.

Tomorrow is election day, and though I listen to every episode of my friend Astead’s election podcast, I am nervous! Hungie Megara posted a good question in the comments of last friday’s Friday Post: “I am not well bitch! Can folks write what comfort movies they’ll be watching this weekend to take the edge off?!”

Over the weekend I watched Woman of the Hour. (It was bad, and also didn’t help.) Tonight I’m watching Barton Fink, and maybe RHONY before bed. Tomorrow afternoon I’m going to see Juror #2 just because. Tomorrow evening I’ll start another chat in the Substack app (mostly because the debate chat was so fun! Lol :/) if you want to gossip, swap memes, and/or talk about election results as they come in. My mood is sooooo any Ben Affleck paparazzi shot ever, except for the ones where he’s happily married. Share your election week programming (or counter-programming) if you’d like!

