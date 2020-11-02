Hi! I’m Hunter Harris. I write for magazines and other websites occasionally. I’ve written for TV, and co-host HBO’s official Pitt companion podcast, along with a pop culture podcast called “Lemme Say This.”

Previously I was a staff writer at Vulture and New York Magazine. There, I wrote about movies and music and pop culture: I went to Tuscany with the cast of Succession, profiled Julia Fox, had coffee at a cat cafe with Jason Derulo, and blogged a lot.

I’ve profiled Zendaya, Usher, Regina King, Haim, Charlie Puth, Keke Palmer, and Sharon Stone, among many others. I ranked the men of Insecure and reviewed night one of the Renaissance world tour.

Hung Up is everything else: essays, interviews, recommendations, reviews, gossip, line readings, Tree Paine lore, and way-too-close reads.

𝓦𝓱𝓪𝓽 𝓲𝓼 𝓗𝓾𝓷𝓰 𝓤𝓹?

The premise of Hung Up, and the inspiration behind the name, is that I am drawn to the idea of personal obsessions. A lot of my writing has been about cataloging mine and others’: why every teen in every movie wants to go to Yale, why you’d make a ventriloquist dummy of your celebrity crush, the Pirates of the Caribbean line that I’ve been thinking about for seventeen years, Elle Fanning barefoot at LAX, Rihanna and Leonardo DiCaprio.

I’m curious about the movies and songs and people we are hung up on, and I like asking enough silly questions until we can figure out why. I’m just as nosey about hang-ups — the preoccupations we just can’t seem to get out from under.

I was happy doing this at Vulture, but four years is a lot of time to spend at one place, or whatever, and going independent gives me a lot more control over my work life. Hung Up lets me do everything you know and love — or maybe will know and will love — and it also allows me to pursue other writing projects, like writing cover stories, magazine features, and scripts.

Who reads Hung Up?

You, maybe!! Lol. The extremely online and the extremely with taste: readers, writers, agents, publicists, the cool execs, at least four movie stars, all my best friends.

Hung Up has been mentioned by/featured in the New York Times, The New Yorker, New York Magazine, “Las Culturistas,” The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Dazed100, Esquire, Refinery29, the Daily Beast, Elle, Lainey Gossip, the Washington Post, Digiday, Harper’s Bazaar, Forbes 30u30, Office, The Creative Independent, and more.

If you like Hung Up a lot — or even if you like it just a little — please subscribe! It’s the way to support me and this newsletter, to have new posts sent directly to your inbox, and to have something to brag about to your friends. (Don’t you want to be the person who replies to the chat like, “Imagine thinking I haven’t seen that yet…”)

Media is a weird and unstable industry, so I’m trying something new here: Hung Up is just me and you and my meme folder. Whether you have a paid subscription or a free one, I’m thrilled you’re here.

What happened in 2023??

If you want in on Hung Up but can’t afford it right now, I understand! Send me an email and I’m happy to give you a few months free with no questions asked.

What else?

I tweet here, and I post pictures of my face here. You can listen to The Pitt podcast here, and “Lemme Say This,” co-hosted by my best friend Peyton Dix, here.