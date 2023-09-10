Hung Up
“I Can’t Believe How Wrong I Was About Jessel”
Talking RHONY with Hola Papi’s JP Brammer.
Sep 10
•
Hunter Harris
114
Does The Name Club Chalamet Mean Anything To You
The Friday Post.
Sep 9
•
Hunter Harris
260
Bronzenheimer Breaks His Silence
A Q&A with Oppenheimer’s Tom Ford Bronzer.
Sep 6
•
Hunter Harris
206
What I Watched in August 🎥
Three coming of age movies, the Katharine Hepburn movie I have memorized, a musical, football doc, and more.
Sep 2
•
Hunter Harris
208
I Wonder What Olivia Wilde Was Thinking All Summer
The Friday Post.
Sep 2
•
Hunter Harris
233
August 2023
There’s Some Wh0res in This House
On Passages.
Aug 31
•
Hunter Harris
101
This One Line From Girls Plays on a Loop in My Head
It’s twisted that my favorite Girls line reading comes from a guest star who’s barely in just two episodes.
Aug 30
•
Hunter Harris
176
Trump is Serving Nothing But Time
The Friday Post.
Aug 25
•
Hunter Harris
211
Not Sure If You’ve Heard But Karma Is That Girl, Like
What's going on with Scooter Braun?
Aug 22
•
Hunter Harris
214
Radical Reinterpretation of Divorce Summer
The Friday Post
Aug 18
•
Hunter Harris
230
29 Questions: B’DAY AMA
“i’m genuinely curious—what celeb IS the best to book dinner reservations under?”
Aug 14
•
Hunter Harris
195
B'DAY AMA
My birthday is tomorrow and I wanted to do something special/different/fun. Do you have a burning question you want answered? Like what movie sh…
Aug 8
•
Hunter Harris
79
