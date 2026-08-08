Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Chat
🗣️ BEST OF HUNG UP 🗣️
FAQ
Monthly 'What I Watched' Lists
Succession Power Rankings
Line Readings
The Friday Post.
TV 📺
Movies 🍿
Selected Clips
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
I Wonder How Bradley Cooper Tolerates Gigi Hadid’s Kitchen
The Friday Post.
19 hrs ago
•
Hunter Harris
138
9
10
A Spirited Debate About The Odyssey
With @11am Saturday.
Aug 6
•
Hunter Harris
151
13
6
July 2026
Anne Hathaway Is Better Than Me
I hate waiting.
Jul 31
•
Hunter Harris
151
12
6
Does Natalie Portman Have A Bad Art Friend?
Book drama.
Jul 28
•
Hunter Harris
108
16
2
Pretty Boy Swag
(The season finale of the World Cup)
Jul 18
•
Hunter Harris
86
7
1
📍Bravo Clubhouse
Lemme Say This x Watch What Happens Live
Jul 17
•
Hunter Harris
115
4
1
When Sincere Was Born and Heard His Name for the First Time, He Thought It Was a Dare
Watch the Love Island USA finale with Hung Up tonight!
Jul 12
•
Hunter Harris
79
6
2
Margaret Qualley Is Free
(To eat in bed, should she be so inclined.)
Jul 10
•
Hunter Harris
179
23
4
Behind The Scenes of Hung Up
I'm the season-finale guest on Substack's "Open Tab."
Jul 7
•
Hunter Harris
177
16
3
Taylor Swift Is Getting Married During A Crisis
The Friday Post.
Jul 3
•
Hunter Harris
119
24
2
What Will Be Taylor and Travis's First Dance Song?
And other wedding predictions.
Jul 1
•
Hunter Harris
87
47
1
June 2026
My Court-Mandated Opinion On Madison Square Garden As A Wedding Venue
Wedding bells, they're a-ringing.
Jun 26
•
Hunter Harris
214
56
10
© 2026 Hunter Harris
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts