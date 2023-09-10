Hung Up

“I Can’t Believe How Wrong I Was About Jessel”
Talking RHONY with Hola Papi’s JP Brammer.
 • 
Hunter Harris
9
Does The Name Club Chalamet Mean Anything To You
The Friday Post.
 • 
Hunter Harris
40
Bronzenheimer Breaks His Silence
A Q&A with Oppenheimer’s Tom Ford Bronzer.
 • 
Hunter Harris
42
What I Watched in August 🎥
Three coming of age movies, the Katharine Hepburn movie I have memorized, a musical, football doc, and more.
 • 
Hunter Harris
42
I Wonder What Olivia Wilde Was Thinking All Summer
The Friday Post.
 • 
Hunter Harris
14
August 2023
There’s Some Wh0res in This House
On Passages.
 • 
Hunter Harris
17
This One Line From Girls Plays on a Loop in My Head
It’s twisted that my favorite Girls line reading comes from a guest star who’s barely in just two episodes.
 • 
Hunter Harris
25
Trump is Serving Nothing But Time
The Friday Post.
 • 
Hunter Harris
22
Not Sure If You’ve Heard But Karma Is That Girl, Like
What's going on with Scooter Braun?
 • 
Hunter Harris
32
Radical Reinterpretation of Divorce Summer
The Friday Post
 • 
Hunter Harris
10
29 Questions: B’DAY AMA
“i’m genuinely curious—what celeb IS the best to book dinner reservations under?”
 • 
Hunter Harris
30
B'DAY AMA
My birthday is tomorrow and I wanted to do something special/different/fun. Do you have a burning question you want answered? Like what movie sh…
 • 
Hunter Harris
159
