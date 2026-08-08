Hung Up

Hung Up

July 2026

Anne Hathaway Is Better Than Me
I hate waiting.
  Hunter Harris
Does Natalie Portman Have A Bad Art Friend?
Book drama.
  Hunter Harris
Pretty Boy Swag
(The season finale of the World Cup)
  Hunter Harris
📍Bravo Clubhouse
Lemme Say This x Watch What Happens Live
  Hunter Harris
When Sincere Was Born and Heard His Name for the First Time, He Thought It Was a Dare
Watch the Love Island USA finale with Hung Up tonight!
  Hunter Harris
Margaret Qualley Is Free
(To eat in bed, should she be so inclined.)
  Hunter Harris
Behind The Scenes of Hung Up
I'm the season-finale guest on Substack's "Open Tab."
  Hunter Harris
Taylor Swift Is Getting Married During A Crisis
The Friday Post.
  Hunter Harris
What Will Be Taylor and Travis's First Dance Song?
And other wedding predictions.
  Hunter Harris

June 2026

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