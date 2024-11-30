Selected Clips

Profiles, Long Interviews

Cast of Succession in Italy, NYMag: https://www.vulture.com/article/succession-season-three.html

Zendaya, GQ: https://www.gq.com/story/zendaya-february-2021-cover-profile

Julia Fox, The Cut: https://www.thecut.com/article/julia-fox-profile.html

Yahya Abdul-Mateen, NYMag: https://www.vulture.com/2022/08/yahya-abdul-mateen-ii-topdog-underdog.html

Regina King, InStyle: https://www.instyle.com/celebrity/regina-king-february-cover

Sharon Stone, Town & Country: https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/money-and-power/a33915326/sharon-stone-nurse-ratched-interview-2020/

Haim, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/article/haim-women-in-music-pt-iii.html

Megan Thee Stallion, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/2019/04/megan-thee-stallion-profile-big-ole-freak.html

Saweetie, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/article/saweetie-pretty-bitch-music-profile.html

Kehlani, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/2020/05/kehlani-profile-it-was-good-until-it-wasnt.html

Jason Derulo, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/2019/12/jason-derulo-interview-cats-dick-imprint-instagram.html

Beanie Feldstein, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/2019/05/beanie-feldstein-booksmart.html

Jaboukie Young-White, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/2020/04/jaboukie-young-white-twitter-quarantine-interview.html

Alexa Demie, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/2019/11/alexa-demie-waves-euphoria-interview.html

Florence Pugh, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/2019/06/midsommars-florence-pugh-interview-little-women-group-text.html

Keke Palmer, Cosmopolitan: https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/a32949178/keke-palmer-black-lives-matter-cosmopolitan-cover-jaugust-2020/

Charlie Puth, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/2019/12/charlie-puth-interview-2020-album.html

On Movies

Why Does Every Teen in Every Movie Want to Go to Yale?, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/2019/05/why-does-every-teen-in-every-movie-want-to-go-to-yale.html

How Steve McQueen Pulled Off the Year’s Best Movie Scene, Vulture:

https://www.vulture.com/2020/11/steve-mcqueens-small-axe-how-lovers-rock-was-made.html

Summer Is the Best Season for Rom-Coms, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/2018/01/summer-is-the-best-season-for-rom-coms.html

A Tribute to Lady Bird, Which Won No Oscars, But Was Still Hella Tight, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/2018/03/lady-bird-won-no-oscars-but-it-was-still-hella-tight.html

Everything Adam Driver Is Too Big for in Marriage Story, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/2019/12/everything-adam-driver-is-too-big-for-in-marriage-story.html

Where Did Spider-Man’s Aunt May Get Her Magnificent Bell-Bottoms? An Investigation, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/2019/07/spider-man-far-from-home-aunt-may-jeans.html

Nothing Is More Mystifying Than Avengers: Endgame’s Insane Credit Sequence, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/article/avengers-endgame-ending-credits-explained.html

Ford v Ferrari Is an Incredible Movie About Sunglasses, and Other Thoughts, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/2019/11/ford-v-ferrari-is-an-incredible-movie-about-sunglasses.html

Glenn Close Ranks Her Movie Husbands, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/2019/01/glenn-close-ranks-her-movie-husbands-robert-redford-jack-nicholson.html

On Music

Renaissance tour night one review, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/article/beyonce-renaissance-tour-stockholm-concert.html

The 200 Best Albums of the 2010s: Lemonade, Pitchfork: https://pitchfork.com/features/lists-and-guides/the-200-best-albums-of-the-2010s/

For Your Consideration: Maggie Rogers, Grammys Best New Artist Underdog, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/2020/01/grammys-2020-maggie-rogers-best-new-artist.html

I Can’t Believe I Have a Crush on Vampire Weekend Again, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/2019/05/an-ode-to-vampire-weekend-our-nostalgic-crushes.html

On TV

Every Man on Insecure, Ranked, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/2020/05/insecure-hbo-every-man-ranked.html

Succession Power Rankings, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/news/power-rankings/

How Succession Created an Even Weirder Rich Family Than the Roys, Vulture: https://www.vulture.com/2019/09/succession-season-2-pierce-family-dinner.html

On Books:

Rihanna review, New York Times:

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/19/books/review/rihanna-memoir-photos.html

Gossy by Marisa Meltzer, NYT:

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/09/07/books/review/glossy-marisa-meltzer.html