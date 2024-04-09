Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper attend The 2021 Met Gala. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Last week, Chance The Rapper announced his divorce from Kirsten Corley, his on-again-off-again partner since 2013 and wife since 2019. “After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” read a statement posted to Chance’s IG stories, per EW. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.” The couple has two daughters.

This relationship update would’ve meant a lot to me in 2016, before that odious Big Day album, when Chance The Rapper was still a rap wunderkind and contributed a very good verse to “Ultralight Beam.” It was normal to have a crush on Chance The Rapper then, even common. But this news only means one thing to me now: god, remember his post about his wife redecorating their balcony? I think about it all the time.

Many famous people have homes that are “minimalist,” by which I mean clinical. I gravitate towards the cuckoo ones: Hannah Bronfman and Brendan Fallis’s rich people bunker. The Lily Allen-David Harbour home that can only be described as ghastly because Lily Allen is British. The white woman I used to work with who posted a home tour on Martin Luther King Jr. day and captioned it with “Happy to have the space and time to think about heroes like MLK today. I feel so lucky that home is a refuge.” I don’t know a lot about home design; other than vintage movie posters, I don’t own a lot of art. But I do have eyes.

The year was 2020. The season was summer. “EEEEEEEEE My Wife just went crazy and redid the balcony!” Chance posted. “LOOK AT THAT TURF LOOK AT THEM MF COUCHES LOOK AT THAT PLANT SHE THE GREATEST 😍😍😍” And then: “DO YO SHIT SIS” He hashtagged “exteriordesign.”

What do you imagine when you read that caption? The all caps, the three heart-eyed emojis, the “DO YOU SHIT SIS.” I now pronounce them Kirsten and Wife Guy, definitely, but there is genuine emotion there. This has to be the greatest balcony I’ve ever seen. I’m not picturing a big balcony, necessarily, but I am picturing an impressive balcony. I’m picturing a balcony that comes with a book and a spritz and a perfect sunny day and a sheer pedicure and a pleasant buzz and a lot of other things that a balcony does not inherently provide. I’m thinking of something that could readily be described as “splendid,” that’s what I’m getting at.

This is the balcony “EEEEEEEEE My Wife just went crazy and redid the balcony! LOOK AT THAT TURF LOOK AT THEM MF COUCHES LOOK AT THAT PLANT SHE THE GREATEST 😍😍😍 DO YO SHIT SIS” was describing: