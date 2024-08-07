Love Is Blind UK’s first batch of episodes dropped on Netflix today! There’s a Hung Up chat in the Substack app. I hate sending this newsletter in the morning but this is breaking political news.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris (R) and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (L) and Club Chalamet behind (insert) at a campaign rally in Philadelphia on August 6. (Photo: Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

On Monday afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris officially secured the Democratic Party presidential nomination. It took a lot of cop memes (Harris’s résumé includes being a California prosecutor), a coconut tree that is unburdened by what was, and Nancy Pelosi calling President Joe Biden to tell him how it is (every poll said he would lose), not how it ain’t (there was not a version of events rooted in logic in which he would win). Congratulations to people who know most episodes of Veep by heart — it’s our time.

After Vice President Harris got the nomination and announced her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, she secured a very important endorsement. I’m not talking about President Obama, obviously, who conferenced in Michelle Obama to give one of the more awkward and unconvincing phone calls I’ve seen. I am talking about a Club Chalamet, aka Simone, the woman behind the Timothée Chalamet fan account that I care about more than the subject of the fan account (Timothée Chalamet, and all of his endeavors).

Club Chalamet’s Kamala endorsement will be added to the Mount Rushmore of her hits. That Mount Rushmore includes, of course, the missive about how she saw 9/11 coming, the barn-burner of a Twitter Spaces speech asking why Kylie Jenner doesn’t take Timothée Chalamet to Olive Garden if she cares about him so much, the Instagram caption about Timothée Chalamet being “a 28-year-old man making 28-year-old man decisions,” and “It took nine days of begging, pleading, lying, deal-making, threats, bi-coastal stalking, manifesting... but it happened today.” (I think that last one was about Comic-Con.)

Devoted Hung Up readers will recall . (Photo: Screenshot.)

“A lot of people in the fandom hate on me because they think I’m too old to be a Timothée Chalamet fan,” Club Chalamet began. “But the next President and Vice President of the United States were both born two years before me.” Two sentences in and I am on my hands and knees. We will never do enough to deserve her. She said when you call me old you’re calling the next President of the United States old! Club Chalamet is exactly the right age to be in the White House and exactly the right age to be running a Timothée Chalamet fan account with 24,000 followers. I’m so happy her path was to Dune and not D.C.

“For the first time in my life, a President and VP are still older but very close to my age. Harris and Walz are the second and third people born in the 60s to hold the highest offices in the land. The first dude was President Obama, who was born in 1961,” she continued. This clears up some confusion about Club Chalamet’s