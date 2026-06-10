Hung Up

Hung Up

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𝓵𝓵 𝓬øø𝓵 𝓳ordan's avatar
𝓵𝓵 𝓬øø𝓵 𝓳ordan
1d

amanda is too busy spitting in west-td's mouth in the south of italy or whatever but i would love an answer to 12. ciara is my girl and i'm sticking beside her (which includes watching tefi on aftersun; double nightmare for me) but if there is no ciara, i don't think amanda really did anything wrong. kyle is a loser, west is a loser; they are twin sisters. except west doesn't have anger issues where he explodes and lashes out (he just does quiet manipulations, moving in the shadows like the g in lasagna) and he is already in her inner circle personally and professionally so she didn't have to even think about...CLEARLY. but ciara DOES exist and i know there are a million tiktoks and tweets and reels etc about how she has been praying on ciara's downfall but i think it's actually worse because she really did love her so much. i just want to know what THE FUCK happened between august and january to completely shatter her sense of self, duty as a friend (as ciara pointed out, amanda barely has any as is), and just like completely lobotomised her. mia said it best. going from being married to kyle to being west's side chick IS crazy. did she switch weed strains? did kyle reveal a secret family in those therapy sessions? like #whatisgoingon !!! i know the answer is just selfish white woman july leo tings but ??? i just will never Understand

what i DO understand is: 16 & 24.

16: jesse is someone who identifies as he/honk because he is a clown. this whole Thing is the most serious i have ever seen him, probably because he is worried how him getting tom schwartz allegations was going to ruin the world tour. all 12 cities. carl, on the other hand, loves kyle more than (more) life itself and could not even call kyle out for getting the wife he never liked a cartier watch but refused to toss his bff a few stacks because he is "so broke". so yeah not shocked she never felt supported by the men. luke (now running for office btw) is the only man who loves yelling at women more than ben so no dice there, either

24: hunter, i love you so much and will spend the rest of our lives helping you see that the only toxic leo man born in august you need is ben affleck. kyle is such a loser and if he had just grown up and been even 5% less selfish, amanda could be happy in her house in new jersey with the dogs and their kids and kyle could still be a dj cheating on her as much as his little heart desires but instead i have to see a photoshoot of him in people magazine where he looks like mr beast. he probably still loves amanda but he never liked her (very much tom schwartz/katie maloney teas) and he still should be on his own apology tour. i still cannot imagine what he says behind closed doors because of the things he has no problem saying on camera especially after a drink (or his usual 10). but good luck to him booking those dj stages of which he speaks so fondly in a couple of years when the Poor Kyle wave finally dies out but i'm sure he will accidentally get some 19 year old pregnant soon enough and they can do a spinoff

i am so glad amanda and west did clownery because it has been truly tickling to hear your thoughts on my favourite show and the beautiful piece you did on ciara!!! andrew needs to stop "hosting" reunions because he never brings the same energy he does to them as he does on wwhl! i love how hubhouse has inserted herself into the west nile virus narrative and i did enjoy her licks on west at the reunion but hoping there is an aftermath to the aftermath special where you and the wirkus twins sit down with amanda and get some real answers for once

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13 replies by Hunter Harris and others
gabrielle-faye's avatar
gabrielle-faye
1d

ok we need to tag Andy!! we need to hear “Hunter from nyc wants to know…”

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