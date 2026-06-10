More from Hung Up this week: Another Knicks chat tonight … the weekly Love Island USA chat … and see you at Tribeca tomorrow, yeah?

Now that her charade of accountability at the Summer House reunion is over, we can get into the nitty-gritty. There are still dozens of questions for Amanda Batula, questions that she completely ignored or did not answer, and a few follow-ups she wasn’t asked. West agrees that he’s an incorrigible womanizer when pressed, but Amanda enjoys a victim narrative at the reunion, perhaps for the benefit of Kyle, who still loves her. (Of course he wants to think of her as manipulated and isolated! That’s the wife we’re watching him try to reconcile with this season on In The City!)

The most satisfying moment of the reunion, for me, was a question from Mia: “Amanda and West, did you honestly just come forward because there was so much speculation? Or were you guys going to continue to lie to us?” Now that’s a question I want answered. In the best-case scenario, what was the plan here? When were they going to share this with their friends, let alone the rest of the world? Amanda wakes from her slumber to give one answer that sounds real: “To be so honest, in that moment [we] came forward because of the speculation, because there were a lot of things I was still trying to understand and figure out, including the Meija situation,” she says. Mia again: “So it had nothing to do with, like, hurting your friendship with Ciara? It had to do with figuring out if West was actually exclusive with Meija?”

My group chat is still buzzing with questions left outstanding after the reunion’s final part aired. (A great comment from Meg Zukin, after Amanda said that she’s only been in a bubble thinking about herself: “We know!”) I treated this like an assignment: what would I have asked Amanda?

If you weren’t thinking about the potential (and likely) fallout from this relationship — in your friendship with Ciara, in your breakup with Kyle, in the larger friendgroup — what were you thinking about? What did you think when you saw West leaving thirst comments under Ciara’s IG posts weeks before you announced your relationship? When you say “sorry” to Ciara, are you apologizing for lying to her, or for having feelings for her ex? Even though I don’t buy this part of the story at all: what did you do the day after West told you he had feelings for you? Did you expect the cast to press West on his relationship with Meija? West agreed with Andy that it seems dangerous to be in a relationship with someone with very clear commitment issues. What makes you certain that, despite embarrassing Ciara, Meija, and himself, he won’t embarrass you? Did West detail his private conversations with Kyle about your marriage to you? Do you believe that Kyle is still in love with you? What do you make of your reunion performance? You had a conversation on the beach with Mia where you said you were “skeptical” of West, and that you’d “cut West off in one fucking second if she looked at me.” How do you reflect on that conversation now? How did you prepare for the reunion if you didn’t watch this season of Summer House? What makes West not good enough for Ciara but good enough for you? “I’ve stopped watching the episodes because I cannot handle the idea of thinking about all the nasty shit people are going to say about me afterwards.” How do you have such a clear idea of what fan response to this relationship will be, but you couldn’t foresee Ciara and Kyle’s response? (From the texts: “I’d really like it if we could talk. At least so I can understand how you’re feeling.”) In the reunion, you said that there were times you lost sleep and didn’t eat just thinking about the fact that your feelings for West existed. Did you think about telling Ciara when you first felt you were starting to have feelings for West? Is there a version of events where you kept denying your relationship with West, kept your hookups secret, and came to the reunion apologizing for making a mistake? Since lying isn’t off the table. You said West is the only man in the house who has stood up to Kyle. What do you make of your friendships with Carl and Jesse? Do you think there’s a path forward for your friendship with Ciara? Why do you think West is ready for a serious relationship right now? West said repeatedly that the Summer House friendships are important to him. Are they important to you? For better or for worse, in good ways or in bad, does West act a different way on-camera than off? Share What personal reactions were you most surprised by at the reunion, or which ones didn’t you expect? When did you know your marriage to Kyle was over? Who did you think the audience would side with in your breakup with Kyle? You apologized to Ciara for “betraying her trust.” What have you apologized to Kyle for? Do you think West should’ve gone after you when you ran offstage crying? How were you so convincing when you told your friends that the rumors with West weren’t true? Who wrote the statement announcing your relationship? How close was Kyle and West’s friendship in your eyes? Did you know that West and Ciara were having sleepovers in the fall? How does it land for you that the cast believes West is manipulating you? Do you see any commonalities between West and Kyle, and what personality you’re attracted to? West admitted to resenting Ciara after fans criticized him in the aftermath of the season eight reunion when he was no longer the fan favorite. The audience doesn’t support your relationship — do you think he will resent you the same way? Leave a comment

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