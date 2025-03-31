Carrie Bradshaw banging on that window … her country bumkin ass …! But this is how it feels to send you an email! (Photo: Screenshot)

A micro Hung Up-date: This week, the total email list reached 175,000 readers! Holy shit!!!

I am not superstitious — knock on my giant forehead — but I get worked up and in my own head about benchmarks of any kind. Anniversaries make me nervous; I love to cry on my birthday. But I don’t write this newsletter to 175,000 people; I write it to make you laugh, to make my best friend laugh, to make myself laugh, and to get a screenshot of my friend’s dad texting her to ask, “What has Drake done now?”

I really try to read every comment and message in the chat and all the email replies, even the ones where someone clearly read up until the paywall and had a question that was answered just after the paywall. This is a solo operation; there is only one person on the other side of this email, so I appreciate your grace. Sometimes there are typos and little errors, and I forget to start the Severance chat because I was running late to meet a friend for drinks. I’m always writing to impress you or thrill you or offer a different point of view or remind you of Elle Fanning walking barefoot through LAX or that Amy Adams will win an Oscar for the Tree Paine biopic and not a moment before or that I have one (1) true celebrity crush.

When I sat at my breakfast table and started this newsletter four years ago, I thought an email list of 25,000 readers would be cool and that an email list of 50,000 readers would be a miracle. We’re well past that now, but I still get self-conscious when I turn down a magazine cover story or big feature. I don’t want to do a single thing that takes me away from what we do here! I hope that you find the weird, small, obsessive ways we talk about entertainment, and culture, and celebrities just as fun as I do. :,)

Some superlatives:

Most read post: “I Love A Man With A Job” (3 million views!)

Most shared post: “The Taylor Swift Manicure That Has Unsettled My Spirit”

Most comments: “Hung Up Discussion Thread: Pop Culture Conspiracy Theories”

Most likes: “John Krasinski is an Alive Man”

My favorite headline: “Death by a ̶T̶h̶o̶u̶s̶a̶n̶d̶ ̶C̶u̶t̶s̶ Bootcut”

Headline I swore was funny when I wrote it, but then just felt lame: “Two Plus Two Equals Seven In This Man's Head” and I liked this post too! I just thought the headline undersold it

Best Custom Art: It’s still “Who Gets Custody of Timothée Chalamet?”

The one I’m not sure I agree with anymore: “Like I Said: Joe Alwyn” — a cross-country flight a week after a breakup will really have you listening to Taylor Swift with fresh ears…

Ahead of its time: “Oppenheimer Is for Gossips and Haters”

Behind on the time: “What Will Tree Paine Do About Brittany Mahomes?” (As we learned, Tree would ultimately do nothing!)

The one THE most unexpected people want to discuss all the time: “This Is What You Do When You Can’t Get an Architectural Digest Tour, Btw”

Biggest mention: Amy Adams talking about the prophecy (coincidentally made by me and circulated by me) that she will win an Oscar for Tree Paine’s biopic

The event recap:

The podcast launch:

The first post:

The most recent post:

I resist the urge (and, frequently, advice) to try to make Hung Up bigger or grow it more intentionally or strategically. I’m not a growth marketer or whatever; this is not a startup or a media company or a brand. All I’ve ever wanted to do is be a writer, to write about movies and music and TV, to write about how much I love men gossiping in Oppenheimer or wonder if J.Lo has covered up her Bennifer infinity tattoo. (I think she has.)

Anyway, whatever, sorry to be earnest 🤢 I feel extraordinarily grateful that I get to send this writing to you. Thank you for being here, and if you’ve been lurking on the free list I hope you’ll upgrade for $5 a month or $50 a year — girl you’ve read this far after all…