Succession Power Rankings

Hello Succession-istas! This show is of special interest to Hung Up because I’ve written about the show extensively, including shadowing the season 3 Italy shoot for New York Magazine, and watching them shoot the S3 finale. Here is a page just for the season three and four power rankings. (Season two power rankings can be found here.)

301: “Juice is Loose, Baby!”

302: “A Spontaneous, Heartfelt Outpouring of Thoroughly Lawyered Emotion”

303: “Times New Roman Firing Squad"

304: “Little Lord Fuckleroy”

305: "First They Came For The PJs And I Said Nothing"

306: “A Nice Safe Space Where You Don’t Have To Pretend To Like Hamilton”

307: “It’s My Birthday, Fuck You.”

308: “Ricotta Dick”

Finale Theories/Thread

309: “We Just Walked in on Mom and Dad Fucking Us”

401: “Where’s All Your Kids, Uncle Logan?”

402: “You’re Not Serious People”

403: “The Wedding Grinch”

404: “Coronation Demolition Derby”

405: “Hanna-Barbera Business School”

406: “Human Chernobyl”

407: “The Great Toxification”

408: “I Don’t Think of Things Such As That”

409: “Glad-handing the Sad Faces”

410: “The End”

Season four in review: “Are There Any Positives to the Nightmare We’ve Shared?”

Seven Ways to End Succession

Kendall’s Name Was on a Piece of Paper