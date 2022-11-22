Succession Power Rankings
Hello Succession-istas! This show is of special interest to Hung Up because I’ve written about the show extensively, including shadowing the season 3 Italy shoot for New York Magazine, and watching them shoot the S3 finale. Here is a page just for the season three and four power rankings. (Season two power rankings can be found here.)
301: “Juice is Loose, Baby!”
302: “A Spontaneous, Heartfelt Outpouring of Thoroughly Lawyered Emotion”
303: “Times New Roman Firing Squad"
304: “Little Lord Fuckleroy”
305: "First They Came For The PJs And I Said Nothing"
306: “A Nice Safe Space Where You Don’t Have To Pretend To Like Hamilton”
307: “It’s My Birthday, Fuck You.”
308: “Ricotta Dick”
Finale Theories/Thread
309: “We Just Walked in on Mom and Dad Fucking Us”
401: “Where’s All Your Kids, Uncle Logan?”
402: “You’re Not Serious People”
403: “The Wedding Grinch”
404: “Coronation Demolition Derby”
405: “Hanna-Barbera Business School”
406: “Human Chernobyl”
407: “The Great Toxification”
408: “I Don’t Think of Things Such As That”
409: “Glad-handing the Sad Faces”
410: “The End”
Season four in review: “Are There Any Positives to the Nightmare We’ve Shared?”
Seven Ways to End Succession
Kendall’s Name Was on a Piece of Paper